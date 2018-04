MANITOWOC, Wis. - No one was home during a Saturday night fire in Manitowoc, the cause of which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Firefighters got the call to the 800 block of Redfin Court just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire was found inside the kitchen, and extinguished, according to a news release.

Crews tried to revive two dogs found inside the buildings, but the dogs later died. A cat was found dead inside the building, crews said.