Winnebago County deputies looking for missing endangered woman last seen in town of Neenah

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking for Madeline K. Myers, a woman they're calling missing and endangered.

Myers, 28, was last seen in the town of Neenah. She has multiple tattoos on her arms and hands and might be riding a blue NORCO Storm Mountain bike.

Myers has a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies, according to the alert. She was last seen on Wednesday morning walking at Dell Ct. and Highway JJ in the town of Neenah, after contacting her boyfriend saying she tried to overdose on prescription pills. Her boyfriend got her in his car, but Myers tried to take more pills and ran into a grassy and wooded area. Deputies say Myers has not been seen or heard from since.

Myers was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark jeans and eyeglasses. She also has multiple tattoos on her body, including her arms and hands, and a lower right lip piercing stud.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office advises that anyone who comes into contact with Myers should stop, hold, and advise authorities.