OSHKOSH — A sentencing hearing for Jason Lindemann is underway in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Oshkosh.

(Viewer discretion advised - trial may contain strong language)

A power boat crashed into a paddle wheel boat, with dozens of people on board, in the Fox River in Oshkosh in July 2022.

Jason Lindemann was found guilty on 14 of 15 charges related to this incident on June 19th of this year.