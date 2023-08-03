UW-Oshkosh plans furloughs, layoffs to reduce $18 million deficit

OSHKOSH — UW-Oshkosh said it will begin intermittent furloughs and layoffs in order to reduce a projected 2023 structural deficit of up to $18 million.

According to a statement from the university on Thursday, "intermittent furloughs" start during the September 2023 pay periods and last through the June 2024 pay periods.

The university said furlough days are tied to their salary level. Employees enrolled in the Voluntary Retirement Incentive Options Program (VRIOP) will be exempt from furloughs until their retirement, no later than January 2024.

But the university also said, "Unfortunately, furloughs alone will not cover the deficit this year. Yet they will help close the gap by providing immediate financial relief. More specific details on this element of our plan will come from human resources over the next few weeks."

According to their statement, they will also be "examining" layoffs. "Layoffs and nonrenewals are unavoidable, with notifications coming later this fall semester," officials said.

"We require more analysis, with a continued focus on the balance between the changing size of our student body on campuses and our employee numbers. Scrutinization of UWO and peer institutions’ data will continue into the next several weeks to inform the decisions ahead," their statement reads.

