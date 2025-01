UPDATE: Jaymes has been located, according to an update from the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Brown County deputies are searching for 14-year-old Jaymes Abel, who left his home on Mill Road near Morrison Road in Morrison on Tuesday at around noon, according to an alert from the Brown County Emergency Management.

Authorities say Jaymes was wearing a black coat and black pants. If you locate James, deputies advise calling 911.