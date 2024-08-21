UPDATE: 11-year-old missing in Howard located safe

UPDATE: Brown County authorities say 11-year-old Jessie Peters has been located safe.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Brown County authorities are searching for 11-year-old Jessie Peters, who was last seen at around 4:00 a.m. today, August 21, near Steiner Lane in Howard.

Jessie was wearing an orange shirt and black shorts. He was carrying a black backpack and Harry Potter blanket, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

The public is asked to call 911 or the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-391-7450 if they have information regarding Peters' location.