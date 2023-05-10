Two Rivers Police search for missing girl

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Two Rivers Police Department is searching Kyliah Stetson, 12, who was last seen leaving her home in Two Rivers on foot.

Kyliah had no other known modes of travel and does not have any phone or elections with her. Law enforcement has concern for her safety.

Described as having straight, mid-length brown/blond hair and blue eyes, Kyliah stands 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Turner Street wearing a green sweatshirt crop top, black ripped jeans, a small snoopy backpack, silver shiny shoes, and a black Puma sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Kyliah's whereabouts is asked to call the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200 and reference case #23-02144.