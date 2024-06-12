Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Outagamie County man

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Allen Yingling.

He is described as a white, male, 5 ft 6 inches, 130 lbs., with brown eyes, with gray balding hair. Allen is also hard of hearing.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red shirt, with a burgundy shirt underneath, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Allen was last seen by his wife around 6:00 a.m. He was running errands and has recently become more confused about his location. He is believed to have dementia. Allen was last seen on traffic cameras at 6:19 pm near Ripon.

Allen is driving a 2014 dark green Ford 150 truck, WI license plate 882387. Anyone with information is asked to call Outagamie County Sheriffs Office at (920) 832-5000.

