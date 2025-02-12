School bus crash in Waupaca County: No serious injuries

WAUPACA, CO. (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Royalton.

Just before 4:00 p.m., the Waupaca County Communications Center received reports of a crash at the intersection of Highway 54 and Pine Street. A school bus, which had come to a stop, was struck by a westbound truck pulling a trailer.

At the time of the crash, two students were involved one was exiting the bus, while the other was still on board. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

No other details were released. The crash is still under investigation.

