Powerball winners: $1 million, $100k and $50k winning tickets sold in Wisconsin; find out out who won

MILWAUKEE — Powerball announced Thursday a person in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball, the third-largest ever. But there are also some big winners closer to home.

According to a news release from Powerball, in Grand Chute, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 West College Avenue.

In Hayward, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 15870 Highway 63. (The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. It is the second time in 2023 the Hayward Kwik Trip has sold a winning $100,000 ticket, according to that news release).

Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on 3525 Humboldt Road in Green Bay and Ballard Motomart on 2838 North Ballard Road in Appleton.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $100,000 All or Nothing prize are 1:352,716.

Read the Powerball announcement below: