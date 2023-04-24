Police searching for missing, vulnerable person

VILLAGE OF HARRISON (NBC 26) — Officials are searching for Earl Winton who was last seen leaving his home on Victorian Drive in the village of Harrison.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office reports Winton left his home at about 2 p.m. driving a 2014 silver Kia Sorrento with a distinctive red, white and blue American flag covering most of the vehicle. It also has eagle decals with jewel eyes on the sides.

Decals cover most of the vehicle and has a license plate number 947-VPP.

Winton is described as 5'10, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and white short hair. He was last seen wearing dark brown pants and a burgundy winter coat.

Those with information on Winton's whereabouts are asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff's Office at 920-849-2335 ext. 0.