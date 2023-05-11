Watch Now
Packers 2023 season schedule leaked

The Packers have a better idea who they'll be playing in the upcoming football season.
David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 10:24:46-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have an idea who they will be playing in the upcoming season.

NBC 26 contributor Matt Schneidman released this full schedule this morning.

A rivalry game will kick off the Packers season with a 3:25 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10.

The schedule also includes eight Sunday noon games, two Sunday Night Football matchups, two Monday Night Football games, and one Thursday Night Football game.

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate holidays with the Packers in the 2023 season as the team is scheduled for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions, a Christmas Eve game against the Carolina Panthers and a New Year's Eve faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

The preseason will begin with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by home games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The full NFL official schedule announcement is set to be released at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

