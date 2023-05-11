Packers 2023 season schedule leaked

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers have an idea who they will be playing in the upcoming season.

NBC 26 contributor Matt Schneidman released this full schedule this morning.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):



- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

A rivalry game will kick off the Packers season with a 3:25 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10.

The schedule also includes eight Sunday noon games, two Sunday Night Football matchups, two Monday Night Football games, and one Thursday Night Football game.

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate holidays with the Packers in the 2023 season as the team is scheduled for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions, a Christmas Eve game against the Carolina Panthers and a New Year's Eve faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

The preseason will begin with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by home games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The full NFL official schedule announcement is set to be released at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

