Menasha police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Menasha police say they're looking for a missing juvenile.

Authorities say Railyn Churchill has been missing since June 20, and they believe she could be in the Green Bay area.

They did not say how old she is, but they say she is missing and could be endangered.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call police, or you can report the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report to Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers at (920)231-TIPS (8477).