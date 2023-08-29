Man arrested for firing gun in Sheboygan, police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man was arrested after displaying signs of intoxication and firing a gun in Sheboygan, police say.

The Sheboygan Police Department says they received several calls from the public about a man firing a weapon in the 1000 block of N. 16th St. on Sunday evening.

When officers arrived, the man retreated into a home. Officers created a perimeter and convinced the man to come outside and surrender.

Police say the man was displaying signs of intoxication. Several neighbors told officers the man fired multiple rounds. Several firearms were recovered from the residence.

The man was arrested and charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are actively pursuing leads, and anyone with additional information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).