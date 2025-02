SHAWANO — The Shawano Police Department says it is "actively looking" for 16-year-old Ayianna Mendez, according to its Facebook page Tuesday.

The department says Mendez has been missing since last Sunday, Feb. 16.

People with any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Shawano Police Department, at (715)-524-4545.

The department provided the two photos of Mendez shown below, but no additional information.

Shawano Police