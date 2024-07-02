Missing Menasha girl found safe in Green Bay

MENASHA — The City of Menasha Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Railyn Churchill was found in Green Bay and is safe.

They went on to say, " We extend our deepest gratitude to our amazing community for your vigilance and assistance. We would also like to thank our community partners for their unwavering efforts and collaboration throughout this investigation."

Railyn Churchill went missing on June, 20th.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they will not be releasing further details at this time.