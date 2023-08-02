Home explosion in Sheboygan, one woman injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A woman was injured after a home exploded in Sheboygan Tuesday night, according to the Sheboygan Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., the fire department was called to a home near 12th and Ontario to assist the Sheboygan Police Department, who had been called to the home for a report of a person having a mental health crisis.

When the fire department arrived, firefighters staged outside the home, waiting to be called inside by police after it was deemed safe. As the fire department was waiting, Sheboygan Police attempted to contact the woman inside the home who had locked herself inside.

While first responders were working, the home exploded, Sheboygan Fire said. The Sheboygan Fire Department began immediate fire suppression and paramedics provided assistance to the woman who had come outside following the explosion.

Additional crews arrived on the scene and began searching for additional victims, none were located. The woman who had been inside was taken to a local hospital and the home was declared inhabitable due to structure damage sustained in the explosion.

An additional resident of the home, who was not there at the time of the explosion, was reunited with two cats who were inside the home and is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

