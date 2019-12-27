GREEN BAY (NBC 26) -- A large police presence in the area of Doty St. and S. Webster Ave. was due to an arrest of a male suspect found hiding in a basement this morning.

According to police, officers tried to take the suspect into custody around 11 a.m. in the area of Doty Ave. and S. Webster Ave. Police said the suspect ran off. Officers used a K9 and tracked the suspect to a home on S. Webster Ave.

Police said that the suspect was found hiding in a basement and was taken into custody. It doesn't appear the suspect knew anyone at the home.

According to police, the suspect is a resident of Green Bay and was taken to jail on outstanding warrants, as well as additional charges from this incident.