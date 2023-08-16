Green Bay Packers predicted to be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025, study finds

A new study is predicting the Green Bay Packers will be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025.
Betway researched each NFL team by looking at how much their tickets have increased in price over the past few years and created an index to forecast what those prices will look like in a few years. They found that by 2025, the Packers will be the 9th most expensive team to support.
According to Betway's data, a family of four had to pay about $784 for one game. That number includes tickets, jerseys, hot dogs, and beers at the game. By 2025, Betway is predicting that number will jump to $887.
Betway's index is forecasting ticket prices will be around $142 by 2025. Parking is estimated to cost a little under $25, while beer is predicted to be $11.87 and hot dogs at $6.
Now, the total of $887 sounds like a lot, and it is, but when comparing it to some other teams, it's not so bad. Betway found the average cost for a family of four to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game will be around $2,200 by 2025.
The cheapest game you could attend, according to Betway, is a Los Angeles Chargers game, which is estimated to cost $544 for a family of four.
Check out the full table of forecasted prices from Betway:
|Rank
|Team
|Ticket Price ($) - 2025
|Parking Price ($) - 2025
|Beer Price ($) - 2025
|Soft Drink Price ($) - 2025
|Hot Dog Price ($) - 2025
|Jersey Price ($) - 2025
|Family Total Cost ($) - 2021
|Family* Total Cost ($) - 2025
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|469.12
|55.04
|6.02
|10.67
|12.12
|218.35
|898.57
|2253.03
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|199.28
|24.93
|15.21
|4.00
|5.00
|218.35
|821.16
|1106.80
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|165.86
|88.74
|13.79
|6.04
|7.63
|218.35
|690.72
|1052.78
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|185.93
|19.59
|9.08
|5.00
|6.00
|218.35
|651.5
|1043.82
|5
|New York Giants
|115.31
|192.96
|13.31
|7.11
|7.63
|218.35
|731.83
|958.12
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|151.48
|21.29
|12.83
|5.33
|4.32
|218.35
|693.99
|909.82
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|141.50
|46.74
|10.92
|6.66
|6.00
|218.35
|673
|903.52
|8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|143.43
|22.01
|14.75
|6.04
|6.53
|218.35
|780.36
|893.85
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|142.40
|24.94
|11.87
|6.66
|6.00
|218.35
|784.88
|887.24
|10
|New England Patriots
|140.73
|25.66
|12.83
|6.17
|5.70
|218.35
|789.29
|880.08
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|136.27
|39.11
|9.90
|7.47
|6.27
|218.35
|725.55
|877.29
|12
|Washington Commanders
|124.75
|86.40
|27.44
|7.14
|2.96
|149.99
|722.27
|830.68
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|131.01
|11.82
|12.83
|6.66
|5.70
|218.35
|722.99
|829.24
|14
|Denver Broncos
|123.28
|36.40
|9.26
|5.54
|5.50
|218.35
|693.56
|810.56
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|125.84
|32.02
|10.99
|3.00
|3.00
|218.35
|677.97
|799.68
|16
|Houston Texans
|123.94
|16.08
|8.64
|6.66
|5.54
|218.35
|716.07
|796.25
|17
|Chicago Bears
|119.74
|14.51
|12.67
|7.14
|7.25
|218.35
|762.19
|794.73
|18
|Los Angeles Rams
|79.78
|151.93
|13.31
|6.00
|13.11
|218.35
|728.5
|792.45
|19
|Buffalo Bills
|111.10
|47.64
|12.07
|7.14
|7.00
|218.35
|608.95
|791.09
|20
|New Orleans Saints
|119.50
|2.10
|13.79
|7.84
|7.14
|218.35
|670.93
|785.96
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|110.85
|43.20
|14.75
|5.70
|6.75
|218.35
|637.03
|784.24
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|111.52
|9.58
|20.58
|5.54
|10.67
|218.35
|627.67
|779.98
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|119.09
|10.92
|10.52
|5.50
|7.03
|218.35
|689.44
|776.77
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|116.85
|13.80
|10.45
|2.53
|6.28
|218.35
|650.29
|755.72
|25
|Cincinnati Bengals
|92.18
|11.60
|5.85
|16.00
|9.79
|218.35
|567.29
|713.54
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|108.61
|23.10
|5.00
|2.00
|3.56
|218.35
|641.37
|708.13
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|81.01
|41.11
|10.58
|8.64
|7.14
|218.35
|696.37
|667.80
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|80.14
|21.44
|13.79
|9.77
|9.77
|218.35
|589.49
|666.05
|29
|Detroit Lions
|89.94
|9.78
|5.00
|5.25
|6.25
|218.35
|612.33
|643.89
|30
|New York Jets
|94.16
|9.21
|1.25
|2.20
|6.00
|218.35
|620.3
|639.52
|31
|Arizona Cardinals
|84.83
|4.56
|10.99
|5.00
|5.70
|218.35
|572.53
|626.98
|32
|Los Angeles Chargers
|18.90
|145.38
|12.07
|6.00
|14.22
|218.35
|635.54
|544.35
* The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey, and parking