Green Bay Packers predicted to be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025, study finds

A new study is predicting the Green Bay Packers will be one of the most expensive teams to support by 2025.

Betway researched each NFL team by looking at how much their tickets have increased in price over the past few years and created an index to forecast what those prices will look like in a few years. They found that by 2025, the Packers will be the 9th most expensive team to support.

According to Betway's data, a family of four had to pay about $784 for one game. That number includes tickets, jerseys, hot dogs, and beers at the game. By 2025, Betway is predicting that number will jump to $887.

Betway's index is forecasting ticket prices will be around $142 by 2025. Parking is estimated to cost a little under $25, while beer is predicted to be $11.87 and hot dogs at $6.

Now, the total of $887 sounds like a lot, and it is, but when comparing it to some other teams, it's not so bad. Betway found the average cost for a family of four to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game will be around $2,200 by 2025.

The cheapest game you could attend, according to Betway, is a Los Angeles Chargers game, which is estimated to cost $544 for a family of four.

Check out the full table of forecasted prices from Betway:



Rank

Team

Ticket Price ($) - 2025

Parking Price ($) - 2025

Beer Price ($) - 2025

Soft Drink Price ($) - 2025

Hot Dog Price ($) - 2025

Jersey Price ($) - 2025

Family Total Cost ($) - 2021

Family* Total Cost ($) - 2025

1

Las Vegas Raiders

469.12

55.04

6.02

10.67

12.12

218.35

898.57

2253.03

2

San Francisco 49ers

199.28

24.93

15.21

4.00

5.00

218.35

821.16

1106.80

3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

165.86

88.74

13.79

6.04

7.63

218.35

690.72

1052.78

4

Cleveland Browns

185.93

19.59

9.08

5.00

6.00

218.35

651.5

1043.82

5

New York Giants

115.31

192.96

13.31

7.11

7.63

218.35

731.83

958.12

6

Carolina Panthers

151.48

21.29

12.83

5.33

4.32

218.35

693.99

909.82

7

Kansas City Chiefs

141.50

46.74

10.92

6.66

6.00

218.35

673

903.52

8

Philadelphia Eagles

143.43

22.01

14.75

6.04

6.53

218.35

780.36

893.85

9

Green Bay Packers

142.40

24.94

11.87

6.66

6.00

218.35

784.88

887.24

10

New England Patriots

140.73

25.66

12.83

6.17

5.70

218.35

789.29

880.08

11

Pittsburgh Steelers

136.27

39.11

9.90

7.47

6.27

218.35

725.55

877.29

12

Washington Commanders

124.75

86.40

27.44

7.14

2.96

149.99

722.27

830.68

13

Seattle Seahawks

131.01

11.82

12.83

6.66

5.70

218.35

722.99

829.24

14

Denver Broncos

123.28

36.40

9.26

5.54

5.50

218.35

693.56

810.56

15

Baltimore Ravens

125.84

32.02

10.99

3.00

3.00

218.35

677.97

799.68

16

Houston Texans

123.94

16.08

8.64

6.66

5.54

218.35

716.07

796.25

17

Chicago Bears

119.74

14.51

12.67

7.14

7.25

218.35

762.19

794.73

18

Los Angeles Rams

79.78

151.93

13.31

6.00

13.11

218.35

728.5

792.45

19

Buffalo Bills

111.10

47.64

12.07

7.14

7.00

218.35

608.95

791.09

20

New Orleans Saints

119.50

2.10

13.79

7.84

7.14

218.35

670.93

785.96

21

Miami Dolphins

110.85

43.20

14.75

5.70

6.75

218.35

637.03

784.24

22

Tennessee Titans

111.52

9.58

20.58

5.54

10.67

218.35

627.67

779.98

23

Minnesota Vikings

119.09

10.92

10.52

5.50

7.03

218.35

689.44

776.77

24

Indianapolis Colts

116.85

13.80

10.45

2.53

6.28

218.35

650.29

755.72

25

Cincinnati Bengals

92.18

11.60

5.85

16.00

9.79

218.35

567.29

713.54

26

Atlanta Falcons

108.61

23.10

5.00

2.00

3.56

218.35

641.37

708.13

27

Dallas Cowboys

81.01

41.11

10.58

8.64

7.14

218.35

696.37

667.80

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

80.14

21.44

13.79

9.77

9.77

218.35

589.49

666.05

29

Detroit Lions

89.94

9.78

5.00

5.25

6.25

218.35

612.33

643.89

30

New York Jets

94.16

9.21

1.25

2.20

6.00

218.35

620.3

639.52

31

Arizona Cardinals

84.83

4.56

10.99

5.00

5.70

218.35

572.53

626.98

32

Los Angeles Chargers

18.90

145.38

12.07

6.00

14.22

218.35

635.54

544.35



* The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey, and parking

