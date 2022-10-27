'Granny Strong': Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Darrell Brooks trial verdict

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial.

Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday, including six first-degree intentional homicide counts. Three of the people he killed were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. A fourth was the husband of one of the grannies.

Following the verdict, the grannies said they were working on a statement. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, that statement was released.

"Justice has been served and the Grannies are grateful to ALL who supported seeing the legal process through this point. Sentencing is yet to come. Even with all of this....lives are still gone. Lives are forever changed. A guilty verdict will never fix or change that. Now, is the next stage of learning to live the pain of terrible and totally senseless loss," the grannies wrote on Facebook.

"The next few months with parades will be hard, and will also be an active sign of resilience, of still living with deep and real trauma, as well as making choices to do what we need to do to heal individually and as a group. We will go on. Ultimately darkness will not overcome the light. We will grow and we will always be Grannie Strong!"

The grannies asked for privacy for the individuals affected by the tragedy and said they look forward to the busy holiday parade season.

"We will see you at the Waukesha Christmas parade on December 4th. Granny Strong," the statement reads.

