'Goosebumps' author R.L. Stine to make 2 appearances in Green Bay

Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 22, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The famed author of the children's horror series Goosebumps will be making two appearances in Green Bay this fall.

R.L. Stine is coming to the Brown County Library Pop Con on Saturday, Oct. 7 for interviews open to the public.

The library says in part, "R.L. Stine has been scaring people all around the world for decades. He is a popular American novelist best known for his horror books for children, including the Goosebumps and Fear Street series. So far, he has sold over 400-million books and his books have been translated into 35 languages, making him on of the best-selling authors in history."

The schedule is as followed:

  • 12 p.m.: Horror for Youth: A Series Fun Interview with Dr. Bryan Carr
    • Central Library Auditorium
    • Limited seating, first-come, first-serve
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Book Signing
    • Central Library Meeting Rooms
    • Limited 2 items per attendee
  • 4:30 p.m.: Special Off-Site Second Interview - R.L. Stine interviewed by BCL Director Sarah Sugden
    • Washington Middle School Auditorium: 314 S. Baird St., Green Bay
    • Book signing: 2 items per attendee

The family-friendly all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It invites attendees to dress up as their favorite superhero or pop-culture character. The event features interviews and the chance to meet local authors and artists. You can play board games in the gameplay area, as well as shop and meet creators in the Artist Alley.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit the Brown County Library's website.

