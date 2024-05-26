De Pere homicide suspect arrested in Dodge County following high-speed chase

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Jordan Feemster of De Pere, who is suspected of homicide by the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, after a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Flock Cameras in Dodge County identified Feemster's white Ford Focus hatchback on USH 151 near Beaver Damn and on STH 16/26 in Clyman.

Deputies located the car in Clyman, and Feemster quickly sped away from them, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said he reached speeds near 125 mph and almost struck several other vehicles during the pursuit.

The sheriff's office said Feemster exited STH 16 near Watertown, went through a roundabout, and drove the wrong way on the off ramp to STH 16 westbound before eventually getting out of the car and trying to run away.

The sheriff's office said deputies then captured Feemster, who was then brought to the Dodge County Jail on felony charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and resisting/obstructing an officer.