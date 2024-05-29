Crash affecting Interstate 41 traffic near Appleton

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says authorities are working to clean up a crash on Interstate 41 near Appleton. Dispatchers were called to I-41 near WIS 15 westbound for a crash before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes of traffic are currently impacted, and crews believe it'll take at least two hours to clear the spot. Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.