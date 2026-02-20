Couple and dog escape early morning Bonduel house fire

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — A Bonduel family and their dog are safe after escaping an early morning house fire on the 400 block of South Cecil Street.

Fire crews from several Shawano County departments responded Thursday morning to keep the fire from spreading.

Mary Bloch said they woke up to a loud popping sound, smelled smoke, and quickly called 911. This is the second time her home has caught fire — the first happened about 15 years ago on Christmas.

“Everything is good, and that’s easy. We can clear everything, and we’re all out here. We’re good. We’ll be fine,” Bloch said.

Bonduel Fire Chief Kevin Lynch said it’s too soon to determine the exact cause, but the fire appears to have been isolated to the attic. Preliminary reports suggest it may have been sparked by a snapped power line caused by heavy snow.

Although the couple escaped unharmed, the first floor suffered extensive water damage, and Bloch said they’ll have to find a new place to live. She expressed relief that everyone made it out safely and that the home is insured.

We're working to learn how much damage the fire and water caused.