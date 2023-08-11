Associated Bank plans to close these 6 offices in Wisconsin and Illinois

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay-based Associated Bank plans to close six offices in Wisconsin and Illinois by Nov. 17, 2023, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The BizJournal cites Federal Deposit Insurance Corp data, showing Associated Bank has about 200 full-service branches now.

These are the branches closing in November:

3847 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee (consolidating with an office at 3719 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., St. Francis)

2815 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee (consolidating with an office at 7940 S. Sixth St., Oak Creek)

2001 S. Webster Ave., Allouez (consolidating with an office at 206 N. Wisconsin St., De Pere)

717 Main St., Menomonie (consolidating with an office at 319 E. Grand Ave., Eau Claire)

5987 County Highway W, Manitowish Waters (consolidating with an office at 5453 Park St., Boulder Junction)

300 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago (consolidating with an office at 525 W. Monroe St., Chicago)



According to a statement from Associated Bank, they are letting their customers know about the closures. The company says it will try to find new roles for impacted workers in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“The consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, which includes consumers’ adaption to digital banking, a smaller branch footprint and lower frequency of walk-in traffic,” according to Associated Bank.

Associated Bank is owned by Associated Banc-Corp.