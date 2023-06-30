All Xperience Fitness Clubs in Wisconsin are permanently closing

Xperience Fitness announced Thursday evening that all of its Wisconsin locations will be permanently closing.

In Thursday's abrupt announcement, Xperience said the closure will be effective at 9 p.m. The closure includes locations in Appleton, Green Bay, Hales Corners, Waukesha, Brookfield, West Allis, and Greenfield.

In an email to members, Xperience said membership will be automatically transferred to a Planet Fitness location. The email said, "As a welcome gift to Xperience Fitness members, Planet Fitness will provide full access to all Black Card amenities throughout the month of July 2023, which includes: Level 4 tanning, Hydro Massage beds, massage chairs, unlimited guest privileges, and 50% off select cooler drinks."

The reason behind the closure is not yet known.

Xperience shared in an Instagram post, "This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news. Thank you to all our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness."