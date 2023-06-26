1 person killed in head-on crash in opposing traffic in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — One person died after they drove into oncoming traffic on STH 57 in the Town of Lyndon and crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on the southbound lanes of STH 57 near County Road N. The two vehicles crashed head-on. The person who was driving on the wrong side of the road was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read their statement below: