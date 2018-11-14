Local company gives all employees handguns for Christmas

HORTONVILLE, Wis. - BenShot, a local glassmaking company, gave all their employees handguns for Christmas.

"I want to make sure all of employees are safe and happy – a handgun was the perfect gift,” co-owner Ben Wolfgram said in a news release.

The business says employees received a handgun of their choice.

BenShot is a father and son team which designs and makes glassware with bullets embedded into the side. BenShot started making glasses in 2015 and now employs 16 full time people, including veterans, in their glass workshop in Hortonville.