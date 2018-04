GREEN BAY, Wis. -

There are job openings at Lambeau Field for the 2018 season.

Parking attendant and usher positions are available through PMI Entertainment Group, which manages game day operations.

There are about 50 openings, according to PMI.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

More information is available at here or in person at PMI Entertainment Group, 1901 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay.