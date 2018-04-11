Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputy administers Narcan to man involved in crash

Max Grossfeld
10:29 AM, Apr 11, 2018
TOWN OF EMPIRE, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says it had to use Narcan after finding a man passed out in his crashed vehicle with a hypodermic needle in his hand Wednesday morning. 

According to a press release, the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Rienzi Rd. near CTH K in the Town of Empire at around 7:25 a.m.

A deputy says he saw the driver unconscious, so he administered the Narcan. The 35-year-old Fond du Lac man then woke up. 

The man was not injured, but the FDLCSO says he is in custody for Possession of a Restricted Controlled Substance. 

Deputies day the crash still under investigation. 

