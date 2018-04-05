Fire destroys a garage in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the county's joint dispatch center got a call just after 2 p.m. Thursday for a fire at on the N6200 block of Rio Rd. in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

According to a press release, Johnsonville Fire Department activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, to the second box. Firefighters on scene said a fire had fully engulfed a garage.

Deputies say they don't believe the fire was near a residence.

A dispatcher told NBC26 she doesn't believe anyone was injured.