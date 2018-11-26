Fan shares 100th year with Packers 100th season

GREEN BAY, Wis. - As the Packers are celebrating the 100th season this year, one special fan also celebrated her 100th birthday this year.

Ellen Johnson says she moved to Green Bay from Door County when she was just 18-months-old and has been a fan as long as she can remember. She says her family was very involved with the team

"It started out when my aunt lived with us when she worked for the packing company that they sponsored,” Ellen recalls.

Ellen’s husband, Floyd, worked the scoreboard for more than 50 years, going back to when the packers were playing at east high. Now, her son does it.

"He's been doing it for 20 years now,” says Ellen.

Her daughter, Kay Zastrow, says the Packers have always played a role in their family.

"It started when I was really little that I noticed that the Packers were a big part of our family,” says kay.

"We watched so much that they became a part of our life,” says Ellen. “The names are so prominent to us."

Her daughter adds her mother has been an inspiration to the rest of the family.

"Just being a solid supporter, I think is so positive for us to see,” says Kay.

Ellen says she can't get enough of how proud she is of the Packers. Ellen says it's unbelievable how important the Packers are to her memories, which she will always treasure.