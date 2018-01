APPLETON, Wis. - The Department of Natural Resources used a chemical treatment as part of a process to restore water quality and enhance fishing opportunities at the Appleton Memorial Park Pond.

Officials say the treatment does not pose a risk to humans, animals or birds. The chemical is called Rotenone officials say it is a naturally occurring substance derived from the roots of tropical plants in the bean family.

The 4.7-acre pond is classified as an urban fishing pond meaning it has special rules for youth and disabled anglers.