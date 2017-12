Deputies: Deadly Calumet County crash investigated, teen was driving

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. - A teen was driving in a crash that left one person dead and four others hurt, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Department.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Lemke Road north of U.S. Highway 151, in the Town of Charlestown, authorities said. Deputies got the call just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle ran off the road and rolled, according to a news release.

Chilton resident Darius M. Finnie, 21, died at the scene, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver, two 17-year-old passengers, and an 18-year-old passenger were all sent to a hospital, authorities said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash.