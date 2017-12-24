Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 3:32PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots
Associated Press
9:25 AM, Dec 24, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The owner of a Milwaukee gas station that went up in flames during riots over a police shooting last year has started to rebuild.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that construction on the BP station began in late November. A completion date has not been set. The station’s owner, Pakhar Singh, was at the site this week watching the work.