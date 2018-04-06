Alert issued for missing Green Bay woman and child

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A statewide alert has been issued for a Green Bay woman and her child who went missing in late March.

Green Bay Police say Iveth Castellanos-Paz and her three-year-old son were last seen on March 29 at their home in the 1300 Block of Crooks Street. Police say she left two teenage children at home.

Castellanos-Paz has been in the country for about six months. Police say she does not speak English and they do not believe she has any credit cards or transportation.

“We have no indication that she's been abducted or endangered per se, but it's suspicious enough that we need to locate her just to make sure she's okay,” said Commander James Runge, Green Bay Police Dept.

Here's a description of Castellanos-Paz:

-31-years-old

-Hispanic

-Brown hair and brown eyes

-5’8” and 150 lbs.

If you have information about Castellanos-Paz, call police.

