This new AI-powered recliner can help you cancel plans

If La-Z-Boy’s newest piece of furniture had been released in the spring, you might have thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke — but the company’s new AI-powered recliner is, in fact, completely real.

The new “Decliner” is a prototype recliner that La-Z-Boy says generates excuses to help you cancel plans and stay comfy at home instead of going out.

The recliner works by sending you an excuse via text message when you pull the handle on the side. Once you have your excuse, you can send it to whoever you need to in order to cancel your plans. (Though, be warned — the excuses may be a bit silly and unbelievable, so it’s really just more for fun than actually canceling plans.)

You can watch a video of it in action, as part of La-Z-Boy’s “Long Live the Lazy” campaign, below:

While the chair is not currently for sale, La-Z-Boy is giving them away to three lucky people via an online contest.

For your chance to win, just head to La-Z-Boy’s website and submit the most creative cancellation excuse that you use to get out of plans. You can also post your excuse on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok by tagging @Lazboy and including the hashtags #LongLiveTheLazy and #contest. Or, respond to one of La-Z-Boy’s social posts about the contest.

MORE: The Best Recliners

There is a limit of one entry per person per day regardless of the entry method and each time you enter, you will need a different excuse. You have until midnight ET on Sept. 11 to submit your excuses, so you’ll want to start thinking of your best ones right now.

The excuses will be judged on originality and creativity, “humor based on the joy of missing out,” and positive representation of La-Z-Boy’s image and product.

La-Z-Boy

As for the chair itself, La-Z-Boy doesn’t mention any other features, or even what color you may receive if you win, but the value of each recliner is $1,329.

Would you use a “Decliner” recliner to help you get out of social events?

This new AI-powered recliner can help you cancel plans by Kaitlin Gates originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.