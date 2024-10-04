Neenah football program sees significant participation increase amid national trends

40 Percent increase in participation across all levels

79 8th graders, 59 freshman

In a notable departure from the national trend of declining youth sports participation, Neenah's football program is experiencing a remarkable resurgence. With an increase of over 40% in participation across all levels, local officials are optimistic about the program's growth and impact on the community.

According to Ryan St. Clair, the director of middle school football, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program saw around 155 participants annually, averaging about 50 students per grade. Currently, that number has surged to 215, with approximately 70 to 75 students per grade taking to the field.

"We’ve seen a 40 percent increase in participation in football," St. Clair stated, emphasizing the positive momentum within the program.

While the numbers are encouraging, Neenah High School's Athletic Director Mike Elkin stresses that the football program aims to be more than just about the game. "Our coaches are actively checking on grades and ensuring that students are passing," he said. "We focus on their behavior and overall development, which ultimately makes them better individuals."

The program's philosophy centers around character development, with coaches instilling values that extend beyond athletics. St. Clair highlighted the importance of fostering leadership skills among players, acknowledging that most will not pursue college football. "They care about the kids future lives and want to ensure they grow up as leaders and excel academically," he said.

Sophomore Cooper Sieck embodies this spirit, describing the football team as a "family." "It’s really nice. Everyone's supporting you. If you make a mistake, they’re all there for you. And if you do something good, they’re all hyping you up," Sieck shared.

As Neenah High School looks to build on this momentum, Elkin expressed hope that the increase in participation will translate to enhanced success for the program. "We want to create an environment where every student feels valued and encouraged," he said.

With a clear commitment to personal growth and community, Neenah's football program is poised not only to expand its numbers but also to strengthen its role in shaping young lives for the better.