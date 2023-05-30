National Donut Day 2023: Get free Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

National Doughnut Day 2023 is Friday, June 2, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. The chain is also offering a deal if you buy a dozen doughnuts.

All guests can enjoy any doughnut of their choice for free, no purchase necessary, simply by heading to Krispy Kreme on June 2. If you want even more doughnuts, you can also pick up an Original Glazed dozens box for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

The free doughnut offer is available in shops and in the drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S. The $2 Original Glazed Dozen BOGO is available in stores and online for pickup and delivery.

The flavors you can choose from for your free doughnut include the four from Krispy Kreme’s “Fan Favs” collection: Banana Pudding, Strawberries & Kreme, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Key Lime Pie.

All four doughnuts have been part of previous limited-time collections since 2018. They are each filled with different-flavored Kreme and have different decorations. For example, the Banana Pudding doughnut also includes vanilla wafer cookies and the Key Lime Kreme doughnut is topped with graham cracker crumbs.

The Fan Favs doughnuts are only around until June 18, so this is the perfect time to try one.

Dunkin’ will also be handing out free doughnuts on June 2 for National Doughnut Day, but you will need to purchase a beverage to get a free doughnut of your choice.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme or Dunkin’ nearby, you may want to check if any local doughnut shops are offering a deal. Of course, you can always try baking up your own doughnuts.

This recipe from The Kitchn calls for just two ingredients: prepared biscuit dough and oil. After frying, simply choose whatever other flavors you want. Fill them with jelly or roll them in cinnamon sugar.

What is your favorite doughnut?

