Ikea's winter sale is on now; Get up to 50 percent off

Consumers must move fast if they don’t want to miss out on Ikea's sale items, as the discount days end Sunday, Jan. 7.

Shoppers can find great deals online and in Ikea locations on everything from loveseats to dishes to bed frames to bookcases — some are up to 50 percent off.

Here are some of the deals you’ll find during this sale:

• If you’re looking for new seating for your den, this ultra-modern black Klippan loveseat is an Ikea favorite with a nearly-perfect 5-star rating. It has been reduced from $399 to $199 — yes, $200 off.

• This walnut-veneer coffee table is discounted from $199 to $99, and it would be the perfect addition for anyone who likes a warm, natural style in their home.

• Window coverings are also heavily discounted, with Sanela curtains going down from $69.99 to $39.99. These are another Ikea favorite with almost all 5-star reviews.

• Many Ikea rugs are part of the winter sale, including this handmade rug from India. Not only are the colors vibrant and made with 100 percent new wool, but it was woven by skilled craftspeople who were paid fair wages and given safe working conditions. It is discounted from $139 to $79 and has a perfect five-star rating from online customers.

• If one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2018 was to be more organized, than you are in luck. Ikea has many storage pieces on sale, including select items from the popular Trofast toy storage line.

