LIVE: Judge calls for recess to review 'case law', defense cites bias and calls for judge to recuse herself

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — THE LATEST: Judge Dietz calls for recess until 1 p.m. to re-review the plea agreement submitted by the defense.

Judge Dietz is also reviewing case law to determine if there is adequate standing to delay the jury trial, given that the defense wants her to recuse herself — which Dietz has denied.

EARLIER: Timothy Hauschultz's defense team has motioned for Judge Jerilyn M. Dietz to recuse herself from the trial, citing bias.

Defense attorney Bradley Novreske is arguing that Judge Dietz has shown "bias" in her ruling to deny a plea agreement on Thursday.

Hauschultz stands accused of ordering punishment against his great nephew Ethan Hauschultz, whom he had legal guardianship over at the time, that led to the boy's death.

Judge Dietz again denied the motion and the plea. As of 10:30 this morning, the defense is currently in a 30 minute recess to reconsider Judge Dietz's denial of the plea.

On Thursday, Judge Jerilyn Dietz said considering the seriousness of the charges, she could not accept the deal, stating it would not be in the public's interest.

