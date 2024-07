MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The mother of Elijah Vue has reached a plea deal with the state in her child neglect charge.

It is not known yet what that deal is, but a plea hearing has been scheduled for July 18th.

Baur is not being charged directly with Elijah's disappearance.

Her partner, Jesse Vang, is also being charged with child neglect. Police say he was the caretaker of Elijah when he went missing in February.

He is scheduled to be back in court on September 27th.