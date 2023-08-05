Manhunt underway in Orlando after 2 officers shot, critically injured

A manhunt is underway in Florida after two officers were shot in Orlando on Friday night.

The two police officers were investigating a vehicle that was connected to a Miami homicide at 11 p.m, police said. During the traffic stop, a suspect shot the two cops.

During that time, a suspect carjacked another vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The Orlando Police Department said it is actively looking for suspects.

The two police officers are in critical condition and receiving care at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"This is a sad day for our police department. I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who are assisting us," said Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith, in a statement posted to Facebook.

Smith issued a warning during a news conference.

"For the suspects out there, we will find you, and you will be brought to justice," he said.

An investigation remains ongoing. Stay with Scripps News for updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com