Looking for free school supplies? Here’s where to find it

If money is tight this year, there are places to look for free school supplies as kids head back to class.

You can check with the Salvation Army. People can inquire by reaching out to their local Salvation Army center.

Local Boys & Girls Clubs of America locations, as well as local United Way chapters may also offer school supplies this time of year.

Operation Homefront holds their Back-to-School Brigade events this time of year, which give military families the opportunity to get free supplies and backpacks.

You can always check with your school or school district to see what might be available as well.

And finally, check with your local churches or community center to see if they have any school supplies available.

Most of these organizations also have donation programs if you are in a place to give supplies this school year.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend around $890 on back to school items this year.

