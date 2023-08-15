'I'm not doing good': Emma Heming Willis reflects on caring for Bruce

Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, reflected on her own health in an emotional video on Instagram.

The 45-year-old is caring for her husband, who is dealing with dementia.

She had asked other "care partners" to send her photos, which she said makes her feel like she's not alone. In the video, which she described as a care partner public service announcement, Emma Heming admitted that taking care of a loved one can take a toll on a person.

"I don’t want it to be misconstrued that, like, I’m good, because I’m not. I’m not good," she said. "But, I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family."

Emma Heming went on to encourage others to prioritize their own health, just as much as they do for their loved ones.

"When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love," she said.

The Willis family announced in February that Bruce's health was declining and he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The family has mostly tried to keep a low profile amid Bruce's health battle.

Emma Heming and Bruce have been married since 2009 and have two children together. Bruce also has three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

