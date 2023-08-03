Highway temporarily blocked after truck dumps nacho cheese on roadway

It was nacho ordinary traffic accident.

A worst queso scenario, if you will.

The puns were flying on social media Thursday after images shared by the Arkansas Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up for as far as the eye could see while police cleaned up processed cheese from a highway there.

A traffic accident sent what looked like countless containers of processed yellow cheese all over a stretch of highway in Prescott, located in the Southwest portion of the state about two hours north of Shreveport, Louisiana. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported by authorities.

Social media users were having fun commenting on the story with a plethora of puns and other funny reactions.

A comment on social media read, "Nacho easiest clean up on that scene today."

"Awww man, now I'm hungry," one person said.

"In this heat, that's really going to stink," another commenter said on Facebook.

It's definitely not the first time someone spilled the goods on a U.S. roadway.

In August of last year a truck in California carrying a load of tomatoes was involved in an accident leaving tomatoes spilled out all over a highway. Police asked drivers to avoid the area near Alamo in Vacaville, causing an major disruption to traffic flow.

