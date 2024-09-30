Watch Now
Silver Alert: Beloit man missing, last seen Saturday near downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The City of Beloit Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice say a 67-year-old Beloit man named Grant Morrow has gone missing from downtown Green Bay.

Authorities say Morrow is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Morrow was last seen early Saturday morning near the corner of Bodart Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. He was reported missing after a family visit.

Photos of Morrow are included below.

He is described as a 6'1" Black man, weighing 210 pounds, with brown eyes and a partially gray beard and hair. Morrow may have a limp and was last seen wearing a light blue polo t-shirt, quarter button up, denim jeans and light blue and gray tennis shoes.

Police say he may be traveling in a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with Pennsylvania license plate MHT4120.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

