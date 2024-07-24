Packers fans already gearing up for this season's weather on the Frozen Tundra

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Packers had a rainy training camp on Tuesday, but many Green Bay fans are used to rough weather.



Packers fans need to always be ready for bad conditions at Lambeau Field, that preparation cannot start too early.

Kurt Baertsch says he and his son look for new warm items every year.

Packers pro shop manager Derek Dimmer says winter gear has already been coming off the shelves.

I headed inside the pro shop to see how fans are gearing up for another season on the frozen tundra.

"I'm looking for something warm,” Packers fan Kurt Baertsch said. “I'm looking for something durable."

Kurt and his son, Mason, have seen plenty of cold games at Lambeau.

”You always have got to be prepared for stuff like that because you never know what's going to happen,” Mason said.

Kurt says he'll never forget being at one game where it was 20 degrees below zero.

"It could be snowing, or a blizzard,” he said. “Could be pouring rain. Could be awesome weather."

Awesome weather, which pro shop manager Derek Dimmer says was not found at Lambeau Field on Tuesday.

"We had a lot of people coming in today looking for ponchos and umbrellas during practice and after practice,” Dimmer said.

Although warm now, Derek says the pro shop has to be ready to supply heavy weather gear throughout the year.

"We get a lot of teams that come here from the South,” Dimmer said. “Their fans aren't quite ready for what these Green Bay winters are like, so we're prepared for them."

A busy week in Packerland as fans look to hit the 2024 season in style.

"Layers, multiple layers,” Kurt said. “Lightweight, more layers the better, stay warmer and cheer those Packers on!"

If you're looking to pick up some hats, jackets, or anything else to get ready for Packers season at the pro shop, they open at 9 o'clock every morning.