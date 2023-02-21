NeighborWorks Green Bay partners with Give Big Green Bay for the second year in a row

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Housing is a basic need that Darin O'Neill has struggled with since he was 17 years old. O'Neill says after dropping out of high school he moved out of his family home, and spend most of his 20s moving in and out of homeless shelters.

“There was never a time I wasn’t struggling, not that I can remember,” says O’Neill.

Growing up without any real parental figure, O’Neill says he was left to fend for himself at the expense of his credit.

“Everything I have learned I had had to basically learn from a friend's dad.”

Things like how to change a tire, fill out taxes, and build a credit score.

“This isn’t stuff they tell you about when you're young.” says O’Neill, “when I was young I didn’t care about anything, so I just racked up medical debt.”

O’Neill had always held a job during his time in the shelters but with his credit score dropping below 600, His opportunities of renting continued to pass him by.

“586” was the lowest credit score he remembers having. “I had all these obstacles, plus the debt, so I just kept getting turned down and turned down and turned down, and yeah.”

It wasn’t until 2 years ago that the age of 35 that O’neil really put his nose to the grindstone and began his journey to find consistent housing.

It wasn’t until O'Neill was able to work with NeighborWorks that housing even looked like an option for him.

“Basically, our budget went down the tanks, and as soon as we started working with Marina (from NeighborWorks), it started to build back up,” he says.

And now, O'Neill is planning and budgeting for the next chapter in his life.

“It's time to buy a house,” he adds.

And that is exactly what the mission of NeighborWorks Green Bay. They provide education, assistance, and knowledge to those who are working towards owning a home.

“It is a tough market, and that's why it's so important for people who have that American dream of seeking home ownership to working with an agency like ours that can teach them the Jargin, the ins, and outs of the home buying process and if they are not budgeting right now how do they get started,” says NeighborWorks Green Bay’s CEO/President Noel Halvorsen.

This is the 2nd year in a row that NeighborWorks Green Bay has partnered with Give Big Green Bay and the money from last year has been put towards building more of their programs.

NeighborWorks Green Bay provides various counseling and housing services for Green Bay communities. Click HERE to learn more information.

