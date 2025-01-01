Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing Teenager - Rayshell Edwards, 16.jpg
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police are searching for a missing teen, Rayshell Edwards.
Missing Teenager - Rayshell Edwards, 16.jpg
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager, Rayshell Edwards, 16, of Green Bay. Police say her family has medical and welfare concerns.

Police say Rayshell was last seen on Dec. 22 at her home in the 800 block of Smith Street, Green Bay.

She is described as 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Rayshell or have information on her whereabouts, call Green Bay Police Detective Craig Brey at (920) 639-6630 and reference case #24-266971. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Green Bay Reporters.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters