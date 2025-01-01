Green Bay Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager, Rayshell Edwards, 16, of Green Bay. Police say her family has medical and welfare concerns.

Police say Rayshell was last seen on Dec. 22 at her home in the 800 block of Smith Street, Green Bay.

She is described as 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Rayshell or have information on her whereabouts, call Green Bay Police Detective Craig Brey at (920) 639-6630 and reference case #24-266971. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).